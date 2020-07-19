Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 July 19, 2020

SEOUL, Jul. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/22 Rain 90

Incheon 25/22 Rain 90

Suwon 26/21 Rain 80

Cheongju 29/22 Rain 30

Daejeon 29/22 Rain 30

Chuncheon 26/21 Rain 70

Gangneung 25/19 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 29/23 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 28/23 Cloudy 30

Jeju 31/25 Cloudy 30

Daegu 27/20 Rain 30

Busan 26/21 Rain 80

