(LEAD) New virus cases stay below 40 for 2nd day as imported cases dwindle
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details, additional information in paras 8-11, photos)
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new daily virus cases hovered below 40 for the second straight day on Sunday, but the number of local transmissions outpaced that of imported cases for the first time in over a week.
The country identified 34 new cases, raising the total caseload to 13,745. Of the newly reported cases, 21 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
It marks the first time in eight days that the country reported more locally transmitted cases than imported cases.
Still, the tally marks a steady decline from 61 new infections reported Thursday and 60 on Friday, largely due to high numbers of imported cases.
As of Sunday, South Korea has seen double-digit figures of imported cases for 24 consecutive days.
The recent high numbers of imported cases have partly been attributed to a number of South Korean workers returning from Iraq and a series of cluster infections on Russian-flagged vessels docked in the country's southeastern port city of Busan.
Seoul plans to send a chartered flight to the Middle Eastern country this week to bring home more citizens.
Of the 21 local transmissions, 10 were identified in Seoul, with 10 cases reported in Gwangju, located some 330 kilometers south of Seoul. One case was confirmed in Daejeon, some 120 kilometers south of Seoul.
The 10 new cases in Seoul put the capital's overall caseload at 1,474.
Nine of the 10 new cases confirmed in Gwangju came from those who had come in close contact with an infected person from Seoul.
As of Sunday at noon, 13 additional cases were confirmed to have been traced to an office in southern Seoul, raising the number of related cases to 32.
According to the KCDC, 11 related cases were reported in Gwangju, with two more virus patients identified in Seoul.
The country's death toll came to 295, with one more virus-caused death reported, according to the KCDC.
As of Sunday, 12,556 of the infected have been released after a full recovery, up 37 from a day before.
The number of the infected still in quarantine or under treatment came to 894, down from 898 on Saturday.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
4
(2nd LD) Political controversy erupts over mourning Seoul mayor's passing
-
5
Friends, family bid final farewell to Seoul mayor
-
1
U.S. senator slams Trump administration after report of possible troop reduction in S. Korea
-
2
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases dip below 40, imported cases still worrisome
-
5
N. Korea claims it is developing coronavirus vaccine