Sales of privately placed funds to retail investors down for 11th consecutive month
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Sales of privately placed funds to individuals have fallen for the 11th consecutive month, as consumer distrust grew following a series of misseling fiascos, industry data showed Sunday.
Sales of such funds to individuals stood at 20.7 trillion won (US$17.2 billion) as of May, down 500 billion won from a year ago. It also marked the lowest since 20.8 trillion won posted at the end of July 2018, according to the data.
Experts said the figure is likely to tumble below the 20 trillion mark soon.
Experts attributed the fall to a series of derivatives-linked investment funds through which a large number of retail investors suffered massive losses. First-tier banks and brokerage houses involved in the misselling fiasco came under fire for selling complicated derivatives-linked products tracking overseas indices.
The liquidity crisis of funds operated by Lime Asset Management, once the largest hedge fund in the country, also raised consumer alerts.
The company's suspension of fund redemption spooked investors, forcing investors to scramble to withdraw their money.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
4
(2nd LD) Political controversy erupts over mourning Seoul mayor's passing
-
5
Moon to launch gov't-ruling party task force on his New Deal project
-
1
U.S. senator slams Trump administration after report of possible troop reduction in S. Korea
-
2
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
4
N. Korea claims it is developing coronavirus vaccine
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases dip below 40, imported cases still worrisome