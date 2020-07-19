Doosan Heavy eager to generate more revenue from offshore wind power biz
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's largest power plant builder, set an ambitious plan Sunday to boost its annual sales from its offshore wind farm business to over 1 trillion won (US$830 billion) by 2025, more than what it has generated over the past decade.
Doosan Heavy is the biggest local supplier of wind farm equipment, but its accumulated sales in the field since 2010 still sit at 660 billion won.
The bold business target follows the so-called Green New Deal, unveiled last week by the government, that seeks to drastically transform the country's fossil fuel-reliant economy into an environmentally friendly one.
Seoul said it will spend a total of 73.4 trillion won for the initiative, including 14 trillion won to build new offshore wind farms with a combined generation capacity of 2.4 gigawatts.
The generation capacity of South Korea's offshore wind farms currently stands at 124.5 megawatts, according to earlier reports.
Doosan Heavy is said to have developed technologies and equipment specifically fit for South Korea's less-than-powerful gusts.
It has so far supplied wind turbines, each with 3-megawatt capacity, and is said to have successfully developed a 5-megawatt turbine.
It began its research for a new 8-megawatt turbine in 2018.
The localization rate of equipment supplied by Doosan Heavy currently stands at about 70 percent, according to company officials.
They said the company has so far invested 180 billion won in the wind farm business and plans to expand its investment in related research and development, as well as production facilities.
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
4
(2nd LD) Political controversy erupts over mourning Seoul mayor's passing
-
5
Friends, family bid final farewell to Seoul mayor
-
1
U.S. senator slams Trump administration after report of possible troop reduction in S. Korea
-
2
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases dip below 40, imported cases still worrisome
-
5
N. Korea claims it is developing coronavirus vaccine