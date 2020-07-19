Seoul to add more electricity-powered buses
SEOUL, July 19 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Sunday that it will sharply increase the number of electricity-powered buses as part of the country's green mobility campaign.
The municipality of Seoul plans to add 166 electric buses in the second half, raising the annual purchase of such vehicles to 257 in 2020.
The purchase will raise the total number of electric buses on the roads in the South Korean capital to 392. The city bought 135 electric buses in 2019.
Seoul has expanded the operation of electric buses since their pilot launch in November 2018 in a bid to reduce fine dust pollution, in addition to natural gas-powered buses.
The city government said electric buses are energy cost-saving, as one such bus can save about 12.6 million won (US$10,500) per year.
Seoul set aside 24.8 billion won to foster green energy public transportation in the second half.
Part of the funds came from the country's third extra budget aimed at tackling the new coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
4
(2nd LD) Political controversy erupts over mourning Seoul mayor's passing
-
5
Friends, family bid final farewell to Seoul mayor
-
1
U.S. senator slams Trump administration after report of possible troop reduction in S. Korea
-
2
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases dip below 40, imported cases still worrisome
-
5
N. Korea claims it is developing coronavirus vaccine