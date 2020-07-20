Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul authorities looking into case of 'worm' discovered in tap water

All Headlines 07:14 July 20, 2020

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Seoul water authorities on Monday said they were examining its local waterworks after receiving a complaint that a worm-like creature was discovered in the city's tap water.

Workers at the Seoul Waterworks Authority have collected and are examining the creature, about 1 centimeters long, which was discovered at an apartment in Seoul's Jung Ward and reported at around 11 p.m. Monday.

The person who reported the organism said it had a thickness of a hair and was moving when found.

The report came amid the city of Incheon and several other regions near Seoul having seen a large number of similar reports, of finding worm-like or larva-like creatures in their respective tap water.

Since July 9, Incheon has received 580 complaints of larva-like creatures being discovered in the city's tap water. Of those, water officials collected larva-like organisms from 149 cases.

A worm-like creature that was discovered in tap water at an apartment in Seoul's Jung Ward at around 11 p.m. on July 19, 2020, is seen in this photo provided by the resident. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#worm #tap water
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!