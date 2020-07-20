Seoul authorities looking into case of 'worm' discovered in tap water
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Seoul water authorities on Monday said they were examining its local waterworks after receiving a complaint that a worm-like creature was discovered in the city's tap water.
Workers at the Seoul Waterworks Authority have collected and are examining the creature, about 1 centimeters long, which was discovered at an apartment in Seoul's Jung Ward and reported at around 11 p.m. Monday.
The person who reported the organism said it had a thickness of a hair and was moving when found.
The report came amid the city of Incheon and several other regions near Seoul having seen a large number of similar reports, of finding worm-like or larva-like creatures in their respective tap water.
Since July 9, Incheon has received 580 complaints of larva-like creatures being discovered in the city's tap water. Of those, water officials collected larva-like organisms from 149 cases.
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
4
Friends, family bid final farewell to Seoul mayor
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
2
New virus cases stay below 40 for 2nd day as imported cases dwindle
-
3
N.K. leader strongly rebukes officials for building Pyongyang hospital 'in careless manner'
-
4
Heavy rain advisory issued for parts of Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon provinces
-
5
Seoul authorities looking into case of 'worm' discovered in tap water