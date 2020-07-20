(LEAD) Seoul authorities looking into case of 'worm' discovered in tap water, no problem found at tank, reservoir in initial search
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead, parts of story; ADDS details in paras 4-7)
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Seoul water authorities on Monday said they were examining local waterworks after an organism resembling a worm was discovered in the city's tap water.
Workers at the Seoul Waterworks Authority have collected and are examining the organism, about 1 centimeter long, which was discovered at an apartment in Seoul's Jung Ward and reported at around 11 p.m. Sunday.
The person who reported the organism said it had a thickness of a hair and was moving when found.
Officials are focusing on determining whether the organism flowed in through the water pipes or entered through an external channel.
An initial probe showed there were no issues at the building's basement water tank. However, there were some bugs found outside of the tank, officials said.
There are low possibilities the organism may have come in from a connected water-purifying plant or reservoir, they added.
"We have conducted an inspection of all water-purifying facilities and reservoirs in Seoul following similar reports in Incheon, and there were no issues detected," an official said, "Since there is just one complaint so far, we are focusing on determining the condition of the building's basement water tank."
The report came amid the city of Incheon and several regions near Seoul having seen a large number of similar reports, of finding worm-like or larva-like organisms in their respective tap water.
Since July 9, Incheon has received 580 complaints of larva-like organisms being discovered in the city's tap water. Of those, water officials collected larva-like organisms from 149 cases.
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
4
(4th LD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high
-
5
(2nd LD) USFK commander pays tribute to late war hero Paik
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
2
N.K. leader strongly rebukes officials for building Pyongyang hospital 'in careless manner'
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 3-week low; imported cases still rising
-
4
Seoul authorities looking into case of 'worm' discovered in tap water
-
5
Moon's adviser pushes for inter-Korean city-to-city cooperation projects