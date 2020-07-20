Korean-language dailies

-- No. of workers unprotected by labor laws surges by 2.12 mln in 4 years (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- PM urges caution in tackling real estate problem by loosening green belt (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party-administration in discord over real estate policy vision (Donga llbo)

-- Poll: 44 pct don't expect to see results from gov't real estate policy (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't boxed in corner over real estate policy ignoring market principle (Segye Times)

-- Late Seoul mayor took sex crime prevention course 1 month ago (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Chaos in ruling bloc over talks on loosening green belt (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Armed with ridicule, conspiracy theories, 'conservative' YouTubers run amok again (Hankyoreh)

-- Prosecution apparently stumped in proving Samsung heir's criminal involvement (Hankook Ilbo)

-- PM: Review of green belt loosening must be done carefully (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Property owners up in arms with tighter tax scheme (Korea Economic Daily)

