Monday's weather forecast

July 20, 2020

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/23 Rain 30

Incheon 25/22 Rain 20

Suwon 27/23 Rain 30

Cheongju 28/25 Rain 30

Daejeon 27/25 Rain 30

Chuncheon 27/24 Rain 30

Gangneung 32/25 Rain 30

Jeonju 27/25 Rain 30

Gwangju 27/24 Rain 60

Jeju 29/27 Rain 70

Daegu 31/25 Rain 70

Busan 27/24 Rain 70

(END)

