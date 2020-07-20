Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 July 20, 2020
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/23 Rain 30
Incheon 25/22 Rain 20
Suwon 27/23 Rain 30
Cheongju 28/25 Rain 30
Daejeon 27/25 Rain 30
Chuncheon 27/24 Rain 30
Gangneung 32/25 Rain 30
Jeonju 27/25 Rain 30
Gwangju 27/24 Rain 60
Jeju 29/27 Rain 70
Daegu 31/25 Rain 70
Busan 27/24 Rain 70
(END)
