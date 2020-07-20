Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Infracore's excavator sales top 10,000 units in China

All Headlines 10:17 July 20, 2020

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co. said Monday its excavator sales in China topped 10,000 units in the first half of the year.

South Korea's biggest construction equipment maker sold 10,728 excavators in the January-June period in China, up 10 percent from a year ago, marking the largest number since the same period of 2011, when it sold about 12,000 excavators, the company said in an emailed statement.

Doosan Infracore's sales of excavators reached 1,320 units in China in June, also up 23 percent from a year earlier.

The company also said it has rolled out its new excavator, the 6-ton DX 60W ECO, specially tailored to the Chinese market to expand its sales.

This photo provided by Doosan Infracore Co. shows the company's new excavator, the 6-ton DX 60W ECO. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Doosan Infracore #excavator
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!