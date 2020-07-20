Doosan Infracore's excavator sales top 10,000 units in China
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co. said Monday its excavator sales in China topped 10,000 units in the first half of the year.
South Korea's biggest construction equipment maker sold 10,728 excavators in the January-June period in China, up 10 percent from a year ago, marking the largest number since the same period of 2011, when it sold about 12,000 excavators, the company said in an emailed statement.
Doosan Infracore's sales of excavators reached 1,320 units in China in June, also up 23 percent from a year earlier.
The company also said it has rolled out its new excavator, the 6-ton DX 60W ECO, specially tailored to the Chinese market to expand its sales.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
GFriend turns more personal, creative in ninth EP 'Song of the Sirens'
-
3
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
4
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
5
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) Ex-secretary calls for probe into alleged sex abuse by late mayor
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
4
(4th LD) New virus cases rebound to above 60; imported cases at 4-month high
-
5
(2nd LD) USFK commander pays tribute to late war hero Paik
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
2
New virus cases stay below 40 for 2nd day as imported cases dwindle
-
3
N.K. leader strongly rebukes officials for building Pyongyang hospital 'in careless manner'
-
4
Heavy rain advisory issued for parts of Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon provinces
-
5
Seoul authorities looking into case of 'worm' discovered in tap water