SsangYong Motor teases 1st all-electric SUV
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co., the South Korean unit of Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., on Monday released a teaser for its first all-electric vehicle ahead of its domestic launch next year.
SsangYong has developed a pure electric compact SUV under the project name of E100 to meet rising demand for electrified models, the company said in a statement.
More details about the electric SUV will be released later, SsangYong said.
SsangYong Motor has struggled with declining sales due to a lack of new models and Mahindra's recent decision not to inject fresh capital into the Korean unit.
SsangYong continued to report net losses in the past 13 quarters through the first quarter of this year.
From January to June, SsangYong's sales fell 28 percent to 49,387 units from 68,189 in the year-ago period due to a lack of new models.
SsangYong's lineup consists of the flagship G4 Rexton, as well as the Tivoli, Korando and Rexton Sports.
In 2011, Mahindra & Mahindra acquired a 70 percent stake in SsangYong Motor for 523 billion won (US$437.93 million). The Indian parent currently owns a 74.65 percent stake in the SUV-focused carmaker.
Mahindra is in the process of selling the South Korean unit by picking a lead manager for a potential exit from the loss-making affiliate, according to industry sources.
Last month, Mahindra hinted at the possibility of giving up control of SsangYong Motor.
Meanwhile, SsangYong's main creditor, the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), rolled over the carmaker's 90 billion won in debt maturing this month to the end of this year to help it stay afloat amid the pandemic.
As of July 6, SsangYong had 199 billion won worth of short-term debt that has to be paid back to the KDB and foreign lenders, such as JP Morgan, BNP Paribas and Bank of America, in the following 12 months.
