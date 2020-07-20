N.K. paper stresses surveillance on possible virus spread through imported goods
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Monday for increased surveillance against the possibility of the inflow of the coronavirus via imported goods as it is striving to stave off an outbreak of the highly contagious disease.
North Korea's media outlets have intensified calls for antivirus efforts since leader Kim Jong-un demanded "maximum alert" against COVID-19, saying complacency will lead to an "unimaginable and irretrievable crisis."
"Recently, customs authorities in a country reported that the coronavirus had been found from package paper of an imported food item," said the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling Workers' Party.
The paper was apparently referring to cases in China, which recently suspended some food imports after discovering the coronavirus on package paper for frozen shrimp shipped from Ecuador.
"Even if separation periods for imported items have been met, it does not necessarily mean that virus spread would be prevented," the paper added. "There is no such scientific guarantee whatsoever."
The paper emphasized that it is necessary to maintain tight border control on land and at sea to block any possible "hole" through which the virus could be transmitted into the communist state.
North Korea has not reported any confirmed coronavirus infections, but it has taken relatively swift and drastic antivirus measures since early this year, including closing its border and toughening quarantine criteria.
The North has recently stressed the importance of stepped-up surveillance against the possible spread of the virus through major trade gateways, including sea ports.
