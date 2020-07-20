Ruling party floor leader proposes decentralization as way to fight real estate problems
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Ruling Democratic Party floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon on Monday proposed moving the remaining government offices and parliament out of Seoul to the administrative capital of Sejong to help tackle the overheated property market and overpopulation in the capital area.
In his speech to the 21st National Assembly, which formally opened Thursday, 48 days after lawmakers began their term, Kim stressed a need to "complete the formation of an administrative capital" for the country's "balanced development."
The decentralization efforts began in earnest in 2012 to relocate Cabinet ministries and government agencies in stages to Sejong, some 130 kilometers south of Seoul. But the ambitious project has not been fully completed, with a score of central government ministries and their affiliated agencies still in the crowded capital.
Kim also echoed the government's consistent policy of not tolerating unearned income derived from real estate speculation.
"The government will come up with measures to toughen up regulations" for owners of multiple homes, Kim said, underlining that, "The government can't afford to take its hands off unearned income coming from real estate (speculation)."
On the diplomatic front, he suggested the parliament form a bipartisan group to visit the United States and China before the U.S. election in November to seek a breakthrough in the peace-making process on the Korean Peninsula.
Emphasizing that South Korea won't tolerate any provocative acts by the North, he called on the belligerent neighbor to stop its "rough language and reckless provocation aimed at attracting international attention."
But he left room for diplomacy and negotiation as well, apparently continuing the party's dovish attitudes toward the North.
He suggested that the two Koreas could start discussing the reopening of the Mount Kumgang tour project, regardless of the stalled talks between the U.S. and the North.
"We should also recognize the Kaesong Industrial Complex as an exception in the sanctions list and resume it," he said.
Kim made the speech as the first representative of negotiating groups with another by Joo Ho-young, the floor leader of the main opposition United Future Party (UFP), scheduled for Tuesday.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
