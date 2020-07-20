Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo E&C wins US$239 mln order from Singapore

All Headlines 14:21 July 20, 2020

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Monday that its consortium has received a US$239 million order to build three Mass Rapid Transit stations in Singapore.

Under the deal with the Land Transport Authority, Daewoo E&C and its Singaporean partner, Yongnam E&C, will also build a 3.6-kilometer-long viaduct.

The deal is part of the project that will connect Jurong's main area to the North South Line and the East West Line with a 24-kilometer-long extension to the Mass Rapid Transit.

Daewoo E&C has a 60 percent stake in the project, while the rest is held by Yongnam E&C.

It is the first time that Daewoo E&C has won a civil project since 2014, when the builder secured a subway project known as the Thomson East Coast Line in the city state.

A rendition of a Mass Rapid Transit station to be built in Singapore, in this image provided by Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Daewoo E&C
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!