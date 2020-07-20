Korea Shipbuilding wins 86 bln won order from Europe
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Monday that it has won an 86 billion won (US$71 million) deal from a European company to build two petrochemicals (PC) carriers.
Under the deal, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a shipbuilding unit of Korea Shipbuilding, will start constructing the ships in November and deliver them to the buyers from the second half of 2021, Korea Shipbuilding said in an e-mailed statement.
The deal has an option to build an additional PC carrier.
So far this year, Korea Shipbuilding has bagged orders to build a total of 20 PC carriers, including the latest deal.
Korea Shipbuilding, newly formed from Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., is the subholding firm of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. and has three shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. -- under its wing.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
