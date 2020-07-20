TREASURE, YG's 1st new K-pop act after BLACKPINK, to debut next month
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- TREASURE, YG Entertainment's first new K-pop group in four years since BLACKPINK's debut, will officially launch next month, the company announced Monday.
The 12-piece boy band, which includes four Japanese members, will make its debut on Aug. 7, according to YG. The company released a teaser video and a poster announcing the debut date.
TREASURE is YG Entertainment's first K-pop act following the company's successful female quartet BLACKPINK which debuted in 2016. The group is composed of the final survivors of idol show "YG Jewel Box" on cable network JTBC.
Despite having no discography to-date, TREASURE has attracted quite a following on the internet. The group has already amassed 1.23 million subscribers on its YouTube channel.
The band has also reached No. 19 on Billboards Social 50 chart as of late, while the band's lead vocalist, Yedam, released a solo song last month.
YG representatives have expressed confidence of TREASURE making a successful debut next month.
"We've spent a record amount of money in producing the debut music video for TREASURE," a YG representative said. "We will continue to invest in the group so that it can create contents that can compete on the global stage," the representative added.
