Go to Contents Go to Navigation

K League's Jeonbuk sign ex-Premier Leaguer Barrow

All Headlines 14:55 July 20, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Three-time defending South Korean football champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have acquired former Premier League winger Mo Barrow.

Jeonbuk announced on Monday that the 27-year-old Gambian native should be able to add speed and firepower to their stagnant attack.

This image provided by Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on July 20, 2020, shows the K League 1 club's newest signing, Mo Barrow of Gambia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The well-traveled Barrow began his club career in Sweden in 2010, and made his Premier League debut with Swansea City in 2014.

He also had loan spells with second-tier Championship clubs Notthingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Reading.

Most recently, Barrow plied his trade in Turkey with Denizlispor.

Jeonbuk are going for an unprecedented fourth consecutive K League 1 championship this year, but they're winless in their past three contests with two draws and a loss. They've managed just three goals in those matches, while losing the grip of first place in the table. Jeonbuk are now three points behind the league-leading Ulsan Hyundai FC.

Jeonbuk said Barrow arrived in South Korea on June 30 and completed his mandatory, 14-day quarantine. He has already passed his physical.

This image provided by Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on July 20, 2020, shows the K League 1 club's newest signing, Mo Barrow of Gambia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#football #K League
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!