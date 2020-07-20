K League's Jeonbuk sign ex-Premier Leaguer Barrow
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Three-time defending South Korean football champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have acquired former Premier League winger Mo Barrow.
Jeonbuk announced on Monday that the 27-year-old Gambian native should be able to add speed and firepower to their stagnant attack.
The well-traveled Barrow began his club career in Sweden in 2010, and made his Premier League debut with Swansea City in 2014.
He also had loan spells with second-tier Championship clubs Notthingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and Reading.
Most recently, Barrow plied his trade in Turkey with Denizlispor.
Jeonbuk are going for an unprecedented fourth consecutive K League 1 championship this year, but they're winless in their past three contests with two draws and a loss. They've managed just three goals in those matches, while losing the grip of first place in the table. Jeonbuk are now three points behind the league-leading Ulsan Hyundai FC.
Jeonbuk said Barrow arrived in South Korea on June 30 and completed his mandatory, 14-day quarantine. He has already passed his physical.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
4
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
5
(3rd LD) Next year's minimum wage set at 8,720 won in smallest-ever increase
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
Two members of K-pop band iKON injured in DUI car accident
-
4
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
N.K. leader strongly rebukes officials for building Pyongyang hospital 'in careless manner'
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 3-week low; imported cases still rising
-
4
Seoul authorities looking into case of 'worm' discovered in tap water
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul authorities looking into case of 'worm' discovered in tap water, no problem found at tank, reservoir in initial search