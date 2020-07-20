Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte World Tower showcases skywalk program

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Lotte World Tower, the latest skyscraper in the country, will showcase an extreme program, allowing visitors to walk on an elevated walkway, the building's operator said Monday.

The elevated pedway connects the two structures of Lotte World Tower, the world's fifth-tallest building standing 123 stories and 555 meters high, Lotte World said.

This photo, provided by Lotte World on July 20, 2020, shows an elevated walkway near the top of South Korea's tallest building, Lotte World Tower. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Visitors can experience the tower bridge, located at the highest part of the tower at 541 meters above ground, to take a look at gorgeous 360-degree views of Seoul," the company said in a press release.

Attached to a harness system, a group of up to 12 people will be guided around the top of the building, which will take around one hour, officials said.

Participants must take a safety education program prior to the adventure, they said.

In this photo provided by Lotte World Tower on July 20, 2020, people sit on an elevated walkway connecting the two structures of the country's tallest building. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

