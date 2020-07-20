QR code entry log system adopted at 133,000 facilities to stem virus spread
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Some 133,000 facilities in the country, including entertainment and religious ones, have adopted the quick-reaction (QR) code-based registration system that helps health authorities track potential virus cases, Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said Monday.
The entry logs that have been placed at private bars, sports establishments, hospitals, as well as public libraries and galleries, have played a key role in the contact-tracing of 1,784 people who unwittingly were exposed to virus patients, it said.
Data collected from QR code logs, that were first established in May, have proven to be very useful in quickly determining who could have come into contact with an infected person, according to the headquarters.
Before the introduction of QR code-based entry log system, health authorities had to rely largely on memory of COVID-19 patients and their mobile phone locations to determine where they visited, which was not accurate. It also took time to collect data on their movements.
With the QR code-based registration system, health authorities have processed some 24.66 million entry records so far across the country, with daily use standing at around 1 million.
