Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 July 20, 2020

SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11650 DN450
KiaMtr 38,000 UP 1,200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,600 UP 2,500
ShinhanGroup 30,450 UP 700
HITEJINRO 41,200 DN 1,100
Yuhan 51,000 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 161,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 41,550 UP 3,100
DaelimInd 91,800 UP 2,900
HyundaiEng&Const 35,700 UP 750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,500 UP 2,950
SamsungF&MIns 182,000 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,800 UP 400
Kogas 25,950 DN 150
Hanwha 23,550 DN 100
DB HiTek 31,350 0
CJ 88,000 UP 200
JWPHARMA 34,450 UP 450
LGInt 15,350 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 6,060 UP 250
SBC 10,700 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 23,850 0
Donga Socio Holdings 99,500 UP 3,300
SK hynix 82,200 DN 700
Youngpoong 482,000 DN 7,500
TaekwangInd 701,000 DN 11,000
KISWire 16,050 UP 350
LotteFood 334,000 0
NEXENTIRE 5,240 DN 130
CHONGKUNDANG 125,000 UP 3,500
KCC 139,000 DN 2,000
KAL 18,050 DN 50
AmoreG 54,100 DN 700
HyundaiMtr 121,500 UP 4,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,530 UP 90
SsangyongCement 4,945 DN 15
Daesang 26,150 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,090 DN 40
ORION Holdings 13,150 UP 150
GCH Corp 26,650 UP 2,450
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!