KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GC Corp 218,500 UP 31,500
IlyangPharm 82,900 UP 13,700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 125,500 UP 11,500
BukwangPharm 38,800 UP 4,050
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,000 DN 500
DHICO 5,500 UP 585
POSCO CHEMICAL 75,600 DN 800
BoryungPharm 15,600 DN 100
L&L 11,050 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,850 UP 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 26,300 UP 2,400
LG Corp. 71,800 DN 400
Shinsegae 214,500 DN 1,000
Nongshim 374,000 UP 3,500
SGBC 29,700 DN 100
Hyosung 65,600 DN 500
LOTTE 31,550 UP 250
Binggrae 63,500 UP 700
LotteChilsung 105,000 UP 4,500
NHIS 8,780 DN 90
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,970 DN 90
SamsungElec 54,200 DN 200
SK Discovery 35,450 UP 200
SPC SAMLIP 70,400 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 180,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,400 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 2,975 DN 10
LS 40,000 UP 1,750
GS E&C 27,500 UP 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,100 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 378,500 DN 5,000
KPIC 124,500 0
POSCO 187,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,710 DN 200
SKC 67,000 DN 600
DB INSURANCE 46,450 DN 1,500
GS Retail 36,650 DN 50
Ottogi 563,000 DN 4,000
F&F 85,400 UP 300
MERITZ SECU 3,250 DN 35
