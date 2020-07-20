HtlShilla 70,300 DN 1,000

Hanmi Science 35,000 DN 400

SamsungElecMech 131,000 0

Hanssem 110,000 DN 500

TAEYOUNG E&C 16,900 DN 50

KSOE 90,100 UP 700

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 25,550 UP 1,650

OCI 45,400 UP 1,850

LS ELECTRIC 54,400 UP 1,600

KorZinc 363,500 DN 4,500

SamsungHvyInd 5,640 DN 50

SYC 42,250 DN 200

HyundaiMipoDock 31,700 UP 650

IS DONGSEO 39,000 DN 100

S-Oil 62,500 DN 800

LG Innotek 161,000 DN 4,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 DN 1,500

HMM 4,995 DN 25

HYUNDAI WIA 40,300 DN 300

KumhoPetrochem 89,300 UP 1,800

Mobis 224,000 UP 3,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,000 UP 150

HDC HOLDINGS 8,850 UP 100

S-1 88,200 UP 500

Hanchem 144,000 DN 5,000

DWS 21,650 DN 550

UNID 41,400 UP 150

KEPCO 19,950 UP 200

SamsungSecu 29,050 DN 200

KG DONGBU STL 11,750 DN 450

SKTelecom 216,500 DN 500

S&T MOTIV 43,500 UP 850

HyundaiElev 49,000 DN 200

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,650 DN 250

Hanon Systems 9,500 DN 200

SK 231,000 DN 3,000

DAEKYO 4,105 UP 35

GKL 13,000 UP 50

Handsome 33,600 DN 1,100

Asiana Airlines 3,810 DN 20

(MORE)