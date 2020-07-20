KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 70,300 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 35,000 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 131,000 0
Hanssem 110,000 DN 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,900 DN 50
KSOE 90,100 UP 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 25,550 UP 1,650
OCI 45,400 UP 1,850
LS ELECTRIC 54,400 UP 1,600
KorZinc 363,500 DN 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,640 DN 50
SYC 42,250 DN 200
HyundaiMipoDock 31,700 UP 650
IS DONGSEO 39,000 DN 100
S-Oil 62,500 DN 800
LG Innotek 161,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 DN 1,500
HMM 4,995 DN 25
HYUNDAI WIA 40,300 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 89,300 UP 1,800
Mobis 224,000 UP 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,000 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 8,850 UP 100
S-1 88,200 UP 500
Hanchem 144,000 DN 5,000
DWS 21,650 DN 550
UNID 41,400 UP 150
KEPCO 19,950 UP 200
SamsungSecu 29,050 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 11,750 DN 450
SKTelecom 216,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 43,500 UP 850
HyundaiElev 49,000 DN 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,650 DN 250
Hanon Systems 9,500 DN 200
SK 231,000 DN 3,000
DAEKYO 4,105 UP 35
GKL 13,000 UP 50
Handsome 33,600 DN 1,100
Asiana Airlines 3,810 DN 20
