KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 80,100 UP 3,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,000 DN 600
IBK 8,330 UP 130
NamhaeChem 7,600 DN 40
DONGSUH 18,300 UP 450
BGF 4,360 0
SamsungEng 12,250 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 DN 2,500
PanOcean 3,630 DN 75
SAMSUNG CARD 28,550 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 18,150 UP 200
KT 24,150 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL157000 UP1500
LOTTE TOUR 14,550 UP 150
LG Uplus 12,300 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,950 UP 200
KT&G 83,100 UP 700
LG Display 12,650 UP 50
Kangwonland 25,000 UP 600
NAVER 263,000 DN 13,000
Kakao 310,000 DN 15,000
NCsoft 859,000 DN 21,000
DSME 23,250 DN 200
DSINFRA 6,350 UP 170
DWEC 3,645 UP 30
Donga ST 91,700 UP 2,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,250 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 376,000 DN 4,000
DongwonF&B 191,000 UP 5,500
KEPCO KPS 29,900 UP 200
LGH&H 1,321,000 DN 24,000
LGCHEM 511,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 16,100 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,600 DN 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,600 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,600 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 76,000 UP 300
Celltrion 323,000 DN 5,000
Huchems 16,200 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,500 UP 1,500
(MORE)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
4
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
5
(3rd LD) Next year's minimum wage set at 8,720 won in smallest-ever increase
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
(2nd LD) USFK commander pays tribute to late war hero Paik
-
4
Two members of K-pop band iKON injured in DUI car accident
-
5
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
1
N.K. leader strongly rebukes officials for building Pyongyang hospital 'in careless manner'
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 3-week low; imported cases still rising
-
4
Seoul authorities looking into case of 'worm' discovered in tap water
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul authorities looking into case of 'worm' discovered in tap water, no problem found at tank, reservoir in initial search