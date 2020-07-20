Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 July 20, 2020

COWAY 80,100 UP 3,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,000 DN 600
IBK 8,330 UP 130
NamhaeChem 7,600 DN 40
DONGSUH 18,300 UP 450
BGF 4,360 0
SamsungEng 12,250 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 DN 2,500
PanOcean 3,630 DN 75
SAMSUNG CARD 28,550 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 18,150 UP 200
KT 24,150 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL157000 UP1500
LOTTE TOUR 14,550 UP 150
LG Uplus 12,300 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,950 UP 200
KT&G 83,100 UP 700
LG Display 12,650 UP 50
Kangwonland 25,000 UP 600
NAVER 263,000 DN 13,000
Kakao 310,000 DN 15,000
NCsoft 859,000 DN 21,000
DSME 23,250 DN 200
DSINFRA 6,350 UP 170
DWEC 3,645 UP 30
Donga ST 91,700 UP 2,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,250 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 376,000 DN 4,000
DongwonF&B 191,000 UP 5,500
KEPCO KPS 29,900 UP 200
LGH&H 1,321,000 DN 24,000
LGCHEM 511,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 16,100 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,600 DN 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,600 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,600 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 76,000 UP 300
Celltrion 323,000 DN 5,000
Huchems 16,200 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,500 UP 1,500
(MORE)

