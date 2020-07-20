KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,400 DN 100
KIH 48,300 DN 350
LOTTE Himart 31,400 DN 650
GS 35,600 DN 400
CJ CGV 19,450 DN 50
LIG Nex1 31,450 UP 250
Fila Holdings 35,800 DN 450
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,550 UP 1,550
HANWHA LIFE 1,470 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 165,000 0
LF 12,150 DN 50
FOOSUNG 8,270 DN 80
SK Innovation 122,500 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 22,800 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 36,900 UP 1,250
Hansae 10,900 DN 400
LG HAUSYS 63,000 DN 800
Youngone Corp 25,150 0
KOLON IND 34,950 DN 350
HanmiPharm 248,500 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 5,190 UP 10
emart 113,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY252 00 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 46,150 UP 800
HANJINKAL 93,900 DN 3,100
DoubleUGames 74,800 DN 400
CUCKOO 83,200 0
COSMAX 94,600 DN 2,000
MANDO 24,250 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 739,000 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 48,750 UP 1,150
Doosan Bobcat 25,600 UP 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,850 DN 100
Netmarble 129,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S239500 DN1500
ORION 136,500 DN 1,500
BGF Retail 127,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 178,000 UP 14,000
HDC-OP 21,200 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 8,970 UP 150
