HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,400 DN 100

KIH 48,300 DN 350

LOTTE Himart 31,400 DN 650

GS 35,600 DN 400

CJ CGV 19,450 DN 50

LIG Nex1 31,450 UP 250

Fila Holdings 35,800 DN 450

HANAFINANCIALGR 29,550 UP 1,550

HANWHA LIFE 1,470 DN 15

AMOREPACIFIC 165,000 0

LF 12,150 DN 50

FOOSUNG 8,270 DN 80

SK Innovation 122,500 DN 2,000

POONGSAN 22,800 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 36,900 UP 1,250

Hansae 10,900 DN 400

LG HAUSYS 63,000 DN 800

Youngone Corp 25,150 0

KOLON IND 34,950 DN 350

HanmiPharm 248,500 DN 500

BNK Financial Group 5,190 UP 10

emart 113,000 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY252 00 DN500

KOLMAR KOREA 46,150 UP 800

HANJINKAL 93,900 DN 3,100

DoubleUGames 74,800 DN 400

CUCKOO 83,200 0

COSMAX 94,600 DN 2,000

MANDO 24,250 DN 500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 739,000 DN 4,000

INNOCEAN 48,750 UP 1,150

Doosan Bobcat 25,600 UP 50

H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,850 DN 100

Netmarble 129,500 UP 3,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S239500 DN1500

ORION 136,500 DN 1,500

BGF Retail 127,500 DN 1,500

SKCHEM 178,000 UP 14,000

HDC-OP 21,200 UP 100

WooriFinancialGroup 8,970 UP 150

(END)