S. Korean chain reopens cinemas in China as coronavirus slows
BEIJING, July 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading cinema chain CGV reopened in parts of China Monday, as the country allowed movie theaters to resume operation after six months of closure amid the slowdown of the new coronavirus.
CGV resumed business at 21 branches in 12 Chinese cities, including Shanghai, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Nanjing and Chengdu, according to its operator CJ China Ltd., a unit of CJ Group.
"The local governments are permitting branches to resume after conducting quarantine surveys. All of our theaters are expected to normally operate within this week," a CJ China official said.
The multiplex chain operates 140 theaters in 70 cities across China and is known to have lost some 70 billion won (US$58 million) due to the pandemic. The reopening schedules for CGV's theaters in Beijing and other cities have yet to be fixed.
The Chinese government ordered the shutdown of all theaters nationwide in late January to contain the spread of COVID-19, prior to the Lunar New Year holiday.
In March, the government was scheduled to approve reopening of cinemas in big cities, such as Shanghai, as part of efforts to revitalize its virus-hit economy but scrapped the plan as concerns over the resurgence of the virus grew.
According to Chinese media reports, 376 theaters reopened in 120 cities on Monday. China reported 22 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, raising its total caseload to 83,682.
Under the country's anti-COVID-19 measures, moviegoers have to wear face masks and are prohibited from eating or drinking in theaters. They also have to keep one meter of distance from other moviegoers who come as separate groups and reserve tickets under their real names online.
Tickets sales should not exceed 30 percent of the theater's capacity, while the running time of each movie cannot exceed two hours.
The Shanghai International Film Festival, one of Asia's largest, is scheduled to take place from Saturday to Aug. 2 in the Chinese city. The festival's organizing committee said the red carpet event will be canceled due to the coronavirus.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
4
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
5
(3rd LD) Next year's minimum wage set at 8,720 won in smallest-ever increase
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
Two members of K-pop band iKON injured in DUI car accident
-
4
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
N.K. leader strongly rebukes officials for building Pyongyang hospital 'in careless manner'
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 3-week low; imported cases still rising
-
4
Seoul authorities looking into case of 'worm' discovered in tap water
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul authorities looking into case of 'worm' discovered in tap water, no problem found at tank, reservoir in initial search