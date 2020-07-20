LG Electronics to offer free repair of TV power boards in S. Korea
SEOUL, July 20 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it will offer free repair of TV power boards in South Korea due to a possible heating risk.
The South Korean tech firm said it will replace power board components for 18 OLED TV models, including the OLED 65G8 and the OLED 77W9, that were produced between February 2016 and September 2019 and sold here.
Its TVs sold overseas are not subject to the repairs, according to LG, as they were supplied with different components.
LG said some of its TV power boards carry the risk of current overflow after performance degradation of a current-controlling component.
LG said it has so far fixed 22,000 out of 60,000 TVs that need new power boards.
