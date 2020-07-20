U.S. airman in Gunsan found dead
GUNSAN, South Korea, July 20 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. service member stationed in South Korea was found dead in his room on Monday, the U.S. Air Force said.
The airman was found unresponsive in his dormitory by another soldier at around 8:50 a.m. and pronounced dead some 20 minutes later, it said in a statement.
The soldier was assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing of the Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, and is not Korean, the air force said, adding that it was investigating the cause of his death.
Gunsan was spelled as Kunsan before the government changed its official romanization system.
"The incident is currently under investigation and further details will be provided as they become available," it said.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
