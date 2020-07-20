Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
(LEAD) Moon urges 'productive' use of floating money to ease overheating real estate market
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called Monday for policy measures to funnel the flood of floating money in South Korea's asset market to "productive investment," not property speculation.
His statement came amid growing concerns about a potential real estate market bubble in the nation driven by record-low interest rates and excess liquidity. The Moon administration has also adopted an expansionary fiscal policy in response to the COVID-19 crisis, like governments in many other nations.
----------------
(4th LD) New virus cases at over 3-week low, imported cases still rising
SEOUL -- South Korea's new daily virus cases fell below 30 for the first time in more than three weeks on Monday in a potential sign of a slowdown in virus infections, but imported cases continued to rise by double-digit figures.
The country identified 26 new cases, raising the total caseload to 13,771, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Of the newly added cases, just four were local infections.
----------------
(LEAD) Moon backs preserving 'greenbelt' development restriction zone, gov't says
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has decided to preserve the "greenbelt" development restriction zones around Seoul, dismissing a call for using parts of the areas as land for the construction of housing, the Prime Minister's Office said Monday.
Moon revealed the position during a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, it said in a press release.
----------------
(2nd LD) Complaints of worm-like creatures in tap water spreading nationwide
SEOUL -- A growing number of worm-like creatures have been reported in tap water in Seoul, Busan, Gyeonggi Province and other parts of the nation over the past week after residents of Incheon, west of the capital, made the first complaints about weird-looking organisms in their drinking water about two weeks ago.
Since July 9, authorities in Incheon, 50 kilometers west of Seoul, have received nearly 600 complaints of larva-like organisms being discovered in the city's tap water. Of those, the city's water officials collected larva-like creatures from 166 cases.
----------------
(LEAD) Abrams says USFK takes recent spike in imported virus cases 'very, very seriously'
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) is handling the recent surge in the number of imported coronavirus cases among its population "very, very seriously," USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams said Monday.
Abrams made the remark amid growing concerns over the spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases among USFK-related people arriving in South Korea, as Seoul has been struggling to curb the number of imported cases.
On Monday, South Korea reported 26 new cases of the virus, with the total caseload standing at 13,771.
----------------
S. Korea to send chartered flight to virus-hit Iraq to bring about 300 nationals home
SEOUL -- South Korea is planning to send at least one government chartered flight to Iraq later this week to bring home about 300 nationals amid rapid spread of the virus in the Middle Eastern country, officials said Monday.
The government has been in talks with Iraqi authorities to arrange details, including how many flights they will need to operate as well as quarantine procedures, a foreign ministry official said.
----------------
