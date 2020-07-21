Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party talks of moving administrative capital to curb housing prices (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon says will not lift development restrictions at greenbelts (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't not to open greenbelts, housing supply measures back to square one (Donga llbo)
-- Moon says will preserve greenbelts, ending controversy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon says there will be no lifting of greenbelts, calms controversy (Segye Times)
-- S. Koreans now concerned about houses they live in, water they drink (Chosun Ilbo)
-- With no progress in curbing housing prices, meaningless 18-day void controversy over greenbelts (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 3 months after landslide victory at general elections, public gives 'yellow card' to Moon administration (Hankyoreh)
-- After chaos over greenbelts, Moon says they will be preserved (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon ends controversy over greenbelts, says they will be preserved (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon says greenbelts will be preserved, Taereung golf course will be used (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't not to open 'greenbelt' for housing supply (Korea Times)
-- National Museum to reopen with largest exhibition of state-designated treasures (Korea Herald)
-- Don't touch greenbelts, says Moon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)
