Changes among S. Korean stars as women's world golf rankings resume
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stars have made some noise on the latest, unfrozen women's world golf rankings.
The board of directors for the women's world rankings announced on Monday (U.S. Eastern Time) that the rankings will resume this week. The rankings had been on pause since the week of March 16, with no professional women's golf in action due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The world rankings recognize 10 tours worldwide, and none of them competed until the week of May 11, when the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) resumed tournament play with the KLPGA Championship. Since then, the KLPGA has completed seven tournaments, while the Ladies Professional Golf Association of Japan (JLPGA) has held one tournament.
The latest rankings reflect results from those events, and KLPGA tournament winners made some of the biggest moves.
Park Hyun-kyung, who won the KLPGA Championship as her first major and added another title during the pandemic, has soared from 94th to 30th.
Kim Hyo-joo, an LPGA member who picked up a KLPGA title in June, moved up from 13th to 10th. Ryu So-yeon, former No. 1 and two-time LPGA major champion, captured a KLPGA major at the Korea Women's Open last month to move up from 18th to 14th in the rankings.
With Kim reaching No. 10, Lee Jeong-eun, who held down that spot before the rankings froze in March, fell to No. 13.
There were no changes at the top for the South Korean contingent. Ko Jin-young remained No. 1, followed by Park Sung-hyun (No. 3) and Kim Sei-young (No. 6).
The board of directors said the rankings will be run in chronological order backdating to the start of the KLPGA schedule in May. Rankings for each week from here on will be published but only recalculated on weeks where at least one ranking tournament was completed.
The KLPGA Tour is in full swing. After a breather this week, the tour will resume with the Jeju Samdasoo Masters next week.
The LPGA Tour, which has been on hiatus since February, will return to action in Ohio next week with the LPGA Drive On Championship.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
4
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
5
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
Two members of K-pop band iKON injured in DUI car accident
-
4
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
N.K. leader strongly rebukes officials for building Pyongyang hospital 'in careless manner'
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 3-week low; imported cases still rising
-
3
Seoul authorities looking into case of 'worm' discovered in tap water
-
4
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over Korean Peninsula to monitor N. Korea
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases at over 3-week low, imported cases still rising