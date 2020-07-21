Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports drop 12.8 pct in first 20 days of July

All Headlines 09:01 July 21, 2020

SEJONG, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell sharply from a year earlier in the first 20 days of July amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Tuesday.

The country's outbound shipments dropped 12.8 percent in the July 1-20 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

