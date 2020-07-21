Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 July 21, 2020
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/22 Cloudy 20
Incheon 28/22 Sunny 0
Suwon 31/21 Sunny 10
Cheongju 31/22 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 30/22 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 33/22 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 32/23 Sunny 0
Jeonju 30/22 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 29/22 Sunny 20
Jeju 27/23 Rain 60
Daegu 32/23 Cloudy 0
Busan 27/22 Sunny 60
(END)
