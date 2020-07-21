Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

July 21, 2020

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/22 Cloudy 20

Incheon 28/22 Sunny 0

Suwon 31/21 Sunny 10

Cheongju 31/22 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 30/22 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 33/22 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 32/23 Sunny 0

Jeonju 30/22 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 29/22 Sunny 20

Jeju 27/23 Rain 60

Daegu 32/23 Cloudy 0

Busan 27/22 Sunny 60

(END)

