S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs discuss combined exercises, defense cost-sharing
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States spoke by phone Tuesday and discussed various security issues on the Korean Peninsula, including joint summertime exercises and defense cost-sharing negotiations, Seoul's defense ministry said.
During the conversation, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said they will "unwaveringly" push for the planned transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) of South Korean forces from Washington to Seoul, according to the ministry.
"The two sides agreed to continue maintaining the South Korea-U.S. alliance's readiness posture and combined defense posture to respond to the changing security situation on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said in a Korean-language release.
