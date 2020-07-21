(LEAD) S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs discuss combined exercises, defense cost-sharing
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States spoke by phone Tuesday and discussed various security issues on the Korean Peninsula, including joint summertime exercises and defense cost-sharing negotiations, Seoul's defense ministry said.
During the conversation, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said they will "unwaveringly" push for the planned transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) of South Korean forces from Washington to Seoul, according to the ministry.
Seoul and Washington have been working for a conditions-based OPCON transfer. No specific deadline has been set, though many see the two sides eyeing 2022, or thereabouts, as the target date.
The right conditions required to be created before the OPCON transfer are South Korea's capabilities to lead the allies' combined defense mechanism, its capacity for initial responses to the North's nuclear and missile threats, and a stable security environment on the peninsula and in the region.
In order to verify whether Seoul is on course to meet the conditions for the transition, South Korea and the U.S. carried out an initial operational capability (IOC) test in August last year, and they are planning to move on to the next step of carrying out a Full Operational Capability (FOC) test.
The two ministers agreed that the specified conditions should be fully met before OPCON's transfer.
They also shared their assessments of the security situation on the peninsula and vowed to continue supporting diplomatic efforts for denuclearization of North Korea and establishment of a lasting peace, it said.
"The two sides agreed to continue maintaining the South Korea-U.S. alliance's readiness posture and combined defense posture to respond to the changing security situation on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said in a Korean-language release.
Jeong and Esper will continue discussions on pending issues during their annual Security Consultative Meeting slated for fall, the ministry said.
