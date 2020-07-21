(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout)
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported more than 40 additional new coronavirus cases on Tuesday due to cluster infections tied to a nursing hospital in the capital city, while imported cases remained high.
The country identified 45 new cases, raising the total caseload to 13,816, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Of the newly added cases, 20 were local infections.
The country's new daily virus cases fell below 30 for the first time in more than three weeks on Monday, driven by a sharp decline in local infections. South Korea added just four local cases, which was the first single-digit figure in two months.
Of the locally transmitted cases reported on Tuesday, 18 were from Seoul.
A nursing home in western Seoul reported three new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of related cases to 12.
An office building in the capital city's southwestern ward of Gwanak reported one more case Tuesday, raising the total related caseload to 34.
The country's southern resort island of Jeju added one new case.
Since May, the number of COVID-19 cases at nursing hospitals has reached 113, including eight deaths.
South Korea normalized the operation of public facilities, such as museums and libraries, in the greater Seoul area this week, as local transmissions continued to hover around 20 or below recently.
The facilities will still obligate visitors to go through quick response (QR) code-based registration system that can help health authorities track potential virus cases, according to the authorities. The system is already applied in clubs and bars.
Imported cases have risen by double-digit figures for 26 consecutive days. The latest increase was mostly attributable to workers returning from Iraq and a series of cluster infections on Russian-flagged vessels docked in the country's southeastern port city of Busan.
On Tuesday, South Korea added four imported cases each from the Philippines and Kazakhstan. Five cases were from the United States.
Of 2,092 imported cases reported here so far, 68 percent were South Korean nationals.
Health authorities worry that the number of imported cases may continue to climb down the road as global air travel is slowly being normalized, with the country also planning to send another chartered flight to Iraq to bring home 300 nationals.
The country also has been requesting foreign arrivals from six high-risk nations to hand in virus test results upon their arrivals.
The country said there were eight arrivals from the countries who later tested positive for the virus here despite handing in the proof.
But health authorities said imported cases are unlikely to lead to local infections.
While all medical services related to the new coronavirus are free of charge under the country's health care system, South Korea said it may consider changing its policies for foreigners if such expenses become too costly.
"So far, there have not been many foreign patients reported here, so they were also not a burden," said Son Young-rae, a spokesperson for the country's health ministry.
"Many of the patients are arriving in the country for temporary jobs and are not wealthy as well. We need to take various factors into consideration, including diplomatic aspects," the official added.
Health authorities say South Korea is not likely to suffer a new wave of the pandemic as observed earlier this year when the daily new cases even breached 900 at one point, but they are still alert over the summer vacation season when more people are likely to make short trips home.
"It took more than two months for South Korea to put the spread of the new coronavirus under control since the massive outbreaks in early May," KCDC Deputy Director Kwon Joon-wook said during a briefing. "But we cannot feel at ease considering the alarming state of the pandemic in other nations."
"We can, however, still prevent the second wave of the pandemic if people continue to follow social distancing rules and wear masks," Kwon added.
The country said it has administered remdesivir, an experimental drug conventionally used to treat Ebola, to 76 patients in critical conditions.
The country's death toll came to 296, remaining unchanged from the previous day, according to the KCDC.
The fatality rate came to 2.14 percent.
As of Tuesday, 12,643 of the infected have been released after full recoveries, up 71 from the day before. So far, 91.5 percent of the patients reported here have been cured.
South Korea, which has a population of around 51 million, has carried out 1,482,390 COVID-19 tests since Jan. 3.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
Two members of K-pop band iKON injured in DUI car accident
-
4
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea's first military satellite launches atop SpaceX rocket
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases at over 3-week low, imported cases still rising
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases
-
5
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over Korean Peninsula to monitor N. Korea