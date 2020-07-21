SK Telecom to export 5G mobile edge computing tech with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading telecom operator SK Telecom Co. said Tuesday it has partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to export its 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) technology.
The carrier signed an agreement to form a consortium with the Asia Pacific and South Korea units of HPE to provide the key 5G technology to global telecom operators.
The consortium is currently in talks with telecom operators in Malaysia and Thailand and plans to target North American and European markets, according to the statement.
Under the deal, SK Telecom will supply the software for the technology, while HPE will provide the infrastructure and be in charge of its management.
MEC is a key technology in the delivery of ultra-low latency data transmission in 5G networks. It is expected to improve services in areas like smart factories and autonomous vehicles.
SK Telecom has focused on developing the 5G technology with other global IT firms.
It is currently preparing MEC-based cloud services with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
EXO members prove worth with solo, subunit gigs amid group hiatus
-
3
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
4
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
5
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
Two members of K-pop band iKON injured in DUI car accident
-
4
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
N.K. leader strongly rebukes officials for building Pyongyang hospital 'in careless manner'
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases at over 3-week low; imported cases still rising
-
3
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over Korean Peninsula to monitor N. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) New virus cases at over 3-week low, imported cases still rising
-
5
Seoul authorities looking into case of 'worm' discovered in tap water