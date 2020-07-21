Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Posco International Q2 net profit down 25.5 pct. to 90.5 bln won

All Headlines 10:38 July 21, 2020

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Posco International on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 90.5 billion won (US$ 75.5 million), down 25.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 134.4 billion won, down 25.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 18.2 percent to 5.25 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!