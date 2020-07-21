LG releases new gaming monitor with fast response-time, high picture quality
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday announced the global launch of a new gaming monitor that boasts fast response time and high picture quality.
The South Korean tech firm said its new UltraGear gaming monitor, the 27GN950, features the world's first 4K in-plane switching (IPS) display with 1 millisecond response time.
"The new UltraGear monitor builds on the fast, accurate colors of its predecessor to deliver 4K resolution for maximum gaming impact," LG said. "The generously proportioned display can also be a big advantage for creative professionals when editing high-resolution files or accessing multiple applications simultaneously."
LG said the 27-inch monitor can deliver 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) images in 10-bit color with a 144Hz refresh rate. Its display has also acquired VESA Display HDR 600 certification which guarantees a certain level of quality in color accuracy, dynamic contrast, high luminance and a wide color gamut.
LG said the 27GN950, which received a Red Dot Design Award, will be the first UltraGear monitor to have its new "wings" emblem, which is designed with a concept of victory in gaming.
In South Korea, the gaming monitor will be sold for 1.09 million won (US$910).
