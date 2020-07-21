The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 July 21, 2020
SEOUL, Jul. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.54 0.54
2-M 0.59 0.59
3-M 0.63 0.64
6-M 0.67 0.68
12-M 0.80 0.81
(END)
