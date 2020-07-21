Fire kills at least 3 in Yongin distribution center: fire department
All Headlines 11:16 July 21, 2020
YONGIN, South Korea, July 21 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out in a distribution center in Yongin, south of Seoul, leaving at least three people dead, the National Fire Agency said Tuesday.
The fire started at around 8:29 a.m. at the SLC Distribution Center in the city. A total of 69 people were said to be at the center, and 64 have been evacuated, of which four were injured. What caused the fire is unknown, it said.
Firefighters were working to put out the fire.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
