(LEAD) Blaze kills 5 in Yongin distribution center: fire department
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; ADDS details throughout, photo)
YONGIN, South Korea, July 21 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out in a distribution center in Yongin, south of Seoul, leaving five people dead, the National Fire Agency said Tuesday.
The fire started at around 8:29 a.m. at the SLC Distribution Center in the city. Firefighters arrived at the scene 10 minutes later to put out the fire.
A total of 69 people were confirmed to be at the center, and 64 have been evacuated, of which eight -- one in critical condition -- were injured. The rest suffered minor injuries.
All of the victims were found at the fourth basement.
Police and the agency were investigating the cause of the fire while looking for survivors at the nine-story building with five underground levels. The 115,000 square-meter center was built in December 2018 and some 150 people reportedly work there.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
