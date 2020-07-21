Korea Shipbuilding bags 87 bln won order from Asian client
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday that it has won an 87 billion won (US$72.6 million) deal from an Asian company to construct two petrochemicals (PC) carriers.
Under the deal, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a shipbuilding unit of Korea Shipbuilding, will start building the 50,000-ton ships in November and deliver them to the buyers from the second half of 2021, Korea Shipbuilding said in an e-mailed statement.
The deal has an option to build two additional PC carriers.
So far this year, Korea Shipbuilding has won orders to build a total of 22 PC carriers, including the latest deal.
Korea Shipbuilding, newly formed from Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., is the subholding firm of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. and has three shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. -- under its wing.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
