S. Korea rejects UNC request to hold annual ceremony in Panmunjom
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has rejected a request from the United Nations Command to hold an annual ceremony on the inter-Korean border due to concerns over the new coronavirus and inter-Korean tensions, a unification ministry official said.
The remarks come after a local newspaper reported the ministry rejected a UNC request to hold an annual ceremony in the border village of Panmunjom to mark the anniversary of the signing of the 1950-53 Korean War armistice agreement.
"(The UNC) wished to hold the ceremony in the Freedom House, and we rejected it after comprehensively considering the coronavirus situation and recent inter-Korean relations," he added.
He pointed out the ministry disapproved of the ceremony "for reasons similar to those that led the resumption of a tour program to the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom to be postponed."
Tours to Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), initially scheduled to take place in February for Seoul-based diplomats, displaced people who hail from North Korea and separated families, were called off due to coronavirus concerns.
