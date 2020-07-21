Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun reportedly headed to bullpen as closer
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- St. Louis Cardinals' South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun is apparently headed to the bullpen to serve as the closer.
St. Louis media reported Monday (local time) that the left-hander will open his first big league season in the bullpen, likely as the closer.
The Cards' rotation will feature Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas and Carlos Martinez, a veteran starter who closed last year but expressed his desire to return to the rotation for 2020.
Kim was an MVP-winning starter in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) for 13 years and has zero career regular-season saves. He recorded two saves in the Korean Series in 2010 and 2018 for the SK Wyverns, both coming in title-clinching games. Kim was summoned to close out those games more as a courtesy, as the Wyverns wanted to give their All-Star pitcher a chance to record the final out for championships.
Kim signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals last winter, with the club offering to give him every opportunity to win a spot in the rotation.
The 31-year-old did everything he could to stake his claim, pitching eight scoreless innings over four spring training games, including two starts, with 11 strikeouts against just one walk.
Martinez pitched to a 5.54 ERA in four spring training games. But after the long hiatus, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, ended and the Cardinals began preparing for the delayed start to the regular season later this week, manager Mike Shildt settled on Martinez as his fifth starter.
The Cardinals do have a hole in the bullpen after the hard-throwing right-hander Jordan Hicks decided to opt out of the 2020 season, citing preexisting health conditions that could pose risks during the pandemic.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
