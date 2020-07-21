U.N. grants sanctions waiver for S. Korean NGO's assistance efforts in N. Korea
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has granted a temporary sanctions waiver for a South Korean nongovernmental organization's project to help North Korea's antivirus efforts, the U.N.'s website showed Tuesday.
The Inter-Korean Economic Cooperation Research was given the exemption to "engage in humanitarian activities for emergency relief towards COVID-19 prevention and control," according to the website.
The exemption allows the organization to bring 20 thermal imaging cameras into North Korea and distribute them to public facilities, including schools, ports and hospitals in its North Pyongan Province, to "identify cases of community-based infections."
The exemption will be effective for six months until Jan. 17 next year.
North Korea claims to have no confirmed case of the coronavirus, but it has maintained tight border controls and quarantine efforts to keep the virus at bay.
Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
Two members of K-pop band iKON injured in DUI car accident
-
4
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
N.K. leader strongly rebukes officials for building Pyongyang hospital 'in careless manner'
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea's first military satellite launches atop SpaceX rocket
-
4
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over Korean Peninsula to monitor N. Korea
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases at over 3-week low, imported cases still rising