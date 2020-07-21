(LEAD) Rival football clubs involved in officiating controversy to square off in nat'l tournament
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Two football clubs whose latest meeting was marred by a blown call will clash again in the knockout stage of a national tournament later this month.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) held a draw for the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Tuesday. And two K League 1 clubs, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Seongnam FC, will square off on July 29.
Seongnam defeated Suwon 1-0 last Sunday, though it could have been a two-goal victory. In the 67th minute, Jamshid Iskanderov's goal was wiped out on an offside call following a video review, but the KFA acknowledged earlier Tuesday that officials blew the call.
Suwon hosted last weekend's match, and Seongnam will be the home team this time, just south of Seoul.
In other quarterfinals matches, Ulsan Hyundai FC, currently in first place in the K League 1, will take on Gangwon FC. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, three-time defending K League 1 champions, will play Busan IPark. FC Seoul will host Pohang Steelers in the nation's capital.
Suwon and Seoul, once-proud clubs mired in the 10th and 11th places in the K League 1, will look to salvage their season at the FA Cup. Seongnam opened the K League 1 season with a four-match undefeated streak and then went the entire month of June without a victory. They snapped their seven-match winless skid by beating Suwon.
Busan, who were promoted from the K League 2 this season, are in sixth place in the K League 1, just a point ahead of Gangwon for the last spot for the upper tier, or Final A, during the league's split phase.
Ulsan, winners of three straight in league play, hold a three-point lead over Jeonbuk, who haven't won a league match in July with two draws and a loss.
All quarterfinals matches will be held July 29. The FA Cup is open to all levels of professional and semi-pro clubs, and only the teams from the top-tier K League 1 have made it to the final eight this year.
