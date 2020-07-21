(LEAD) KB Financial Q2 net edges down on loan-loss provisions
(ATTN: UPDATES with details and stock prices in paras 3-9)
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc., a major South Korean banking group, said Tuesday its net profit fell 0.94 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier due to increased loan-loss provisions and decreased net interest margin.
Net profit for the three months ending June 30 stood at 981.8 billion won (US$820 million), compared with 991.1 billion won a year earlier, KB Financial said in a regulatory filing.
The banking group said the decline in net profit is blamed on increased loan-loss provisions and a fall in net interest margin.
KB Financial said it set aside 296 billion won as loan-loss provisions in the second quarter, up from 102.1 billion won from a year earlier.
The banking group said its net interest margin, a key barometer of profitability, fell to 1.74 in the second quarter from 1.97 in the same period last year.
KB Financial said its net interest income rose 2.9 percent on-year to 4.68 trillion won in the first half of this year.
At the end of June, KB Financial's total assets stood at 569.6 trillion won, up 9.9 percent from the end of last year.
Flagship KB Kookmin Bank reported a net profit of 660.4 billion won during the April-June period, down 9.82 percent from a year ago.
Shares in KB Financial Group fell 0.54 percent to 36,700 won, underperforming the broader KOSPI's 1.39 percent gain.
