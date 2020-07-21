KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 5,230 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 129,000 UP 4,000
KCC 142,000 UP 3,000
GCH Corp 26,850 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,740 UP 210
AmoreG 54,900 UP 800
HyundaiMtr 121,500 0
TaekwangInd 701,000 0
KISWire 16,100 UP 50
SsangyongCement 4,950 UP 5
LotteFood 334,500 UP 500
KAL 19,450 UP 1,400
HITEJINRO 42,400 UP 1,200
Yuhan 51,600 UP 600
CJ LOGISTICS 161,500 0
DaelimInd 90,000 DN 1,800
OCI 59,000 UP 13,600
Donga Socio Holdings 99,200 DN 300
SK hynix 84,100 UP 1,900
Youngpoong 488,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,300 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 36,550 DN 950
SamsungF&MIns 183,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,500 DN 300
Kogas 25,750 DN 200
Hanwha 24,000 UP 450
DB HiTek 30,900 DN 450
CJ 87,200 DN 800
JWPHARMA 35,250 UP 800
LGInt 15,300 DN 50
DHICO 7,150 UP 1,650
DongkukStlMill 6,140 UP 80
SBC 10,500 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 23,400 DN 450
Daesang 25,850 DN 300
SKNetworks 5,130 UP 40
ORION Holdings 13,350 UP 200
Hanchem 153,000 UP 9,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11700 UP50
KiaMtr 36,700 DN 1,300
(MORE)
-
1
