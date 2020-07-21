KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungHvyInd 5,970 UP 330
SYC 54,900 UP 12,650
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 83,900 UP 19,300
ShinhanGroup 30,400 DN 50
IlyangPharm 97,600 UP 14,700
BukwangPharm 41,000 UP 2,200
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,300 UP 300
BoryungPharm 15,350 DN 250
L&L 11,250 UP 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,600 DN 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 26,700 UP 400
Shinsegae 216,000 UP 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 74,500 DN 1,100
Nongshim 371,000 DN 3,000
SGBC 29,150 DN 550
DOOSAN 48,700 UP 7,150
Hyosung 66,100 UP 500
LOTTE 31,800 UP 250
Binggrae 62,700 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 27,600 UP 2,000
LotteChilsung 105,000 0
LG Corp. 72,200 UP 400
POSCO 191,500 UP 4,000
SK Discovery 35,600 UP 150
NHIS 8,890 UP 110
LS 40,900 UP 900
GC Corp 210,000 DN 8,500
GS E&C 27,250 DN 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,350 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 387,000 UP 8,500
KPIC 121,000 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,980 UP 270
SKC 68,200 UP 1,200
SPC SAMLIP 69,900 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 180,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,700 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 3,025 UP 50
GS Retail 36,250 DN 400
DB INSURANCE 47,000 UP 550
Ottogi 561,000 DN 2,000
