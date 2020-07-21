SamsungElec 55,300 UP 1,100

LOTTE TOUR 15,750 UP 1,200

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,260 UP 290

F&F 84,700 DN 700

MERITZ SECU 3,305 UP 55

HtlShilla 72,000 UP 1,700

Hanmi Science 34,950 DN 50

SamsungElecMech 136,500 UP 5,500

Hanssem 110,500 UP 500

TAEYOUNG E&C 16,450 DN 450

KSOE 93,000 UP 2,900

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 27,100 UP 1,550

LS ELECTRIC 55,600 UP 1,200

KorZinc 369,000 UP 5,500

HyundaiMipoDock 33,200 UP 1,500

IS DONGSEO 38,950 DN 50

S-Oil 63,000 UP 500

LG Innotek 171,000 UP 10,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 0

HMM 5,220 UP 225

HYUNDAI WIA 39,100 DN 1,200

KumhoPetrochem 89,100 DN 200

Mobis 217,000 DN 7,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,200 UP 200

HDC HOLDINGS 9,240 UP 390

S-1 85,900 DN 2,300

DWS 22,000 UP 350

UNID 41,400 0

KEPCO 19,800 DN 150

SamsungSecu 29,900 UP 850

KG DONGBU STL 12,150 UP 400

SKTelecom 215,500 DN 1,000

S&T MOTIV 42,200 DN 1,300

HyundaiElev 50,000 UP 1,000

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,150 UP 500

Hanon Systems 9,430 DN 70

SK 233,500 UP 2,500

DAEKYO 4,125 UP 20

GKL 13,200 UP 200

Handsome 32,650 DN 950

(MORE)