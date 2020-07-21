KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElec 55,300 UP 1,100
LOTTE TOUR 15,750 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,260 UP 290
F&F 84,700 DN 700
MERITZ SECU 3,305 UP 55
HtlShilla 72,000 UP 1,700
Hanmi Science 34,950 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 136,500 UP 5,500
Hanssem 110,500 UP 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,450 DN 450
KSOE 93,000 UP 2,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 27,100 UP 1,550
LS ELECTRIC 55,600 UP 1,200
KorZinc 369,000 UP 5,500
HyundaiMipoDock 33,200 UP 1,500
IS DONGSEO 38,950 DN 50
S-Oil 63,000 UP 500
LG Innotek 171,000 UP 10,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 0
HMM 5,220 UP 225
HYUNDAI WIA 39,100 DN 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 89,100 DN 200
Mobis 217,000 DN 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,200 UP 200
HDC HOLDINGS 9,240 UP 390
S-1 85,900 DN 2,300
DWS 22,000 UP 350
UNID 41,400 0
KEPCO 19,800 DN 150
SamsungSecu 29,900 UP 850
KG DONGBU STL 12,150 UP 400
SKTelecom 215,500 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 42,200 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 50,000 UP 1,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,150 UP 500
Hanon Systems 9,430 DN 70
SK 233,500 UP 2,500
DAEKYO 4,125 UP 20
GKL 13,200 UP 200
Handsome 32,650 DN 950
